Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022
World

Britain says Ukraine’s counterattack in Kherson gains momentum

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

“Ukrainian forces have highly likely established a bridqehead south of the lngulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson,” it said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Ukraine moves closer to grain exports, strikes Russian-held bridge

Russia’s 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, now looks highly vulnerable, British military intelligence said, adding that Kherson was virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia.

Twitter Ukraine Britain Kherson Britain's defence ministry

