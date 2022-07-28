AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
AVN 79.75 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.48%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
EFERT 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
EPCL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.39%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.5%)
GGL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.31%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.15%)
MLCF 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
OGDC 80.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.09%)
PAEL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.76%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.24%)
TPLP 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.92%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
TRG 84.90 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.97%)
UNITY 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.29%)
WAVES 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,011 Increased By 68.9 (1.75%)
BR30 14,810 Increased By 322.9 (2.23%)
KSE100 40,506 Increased By 533.1 (1.33%)
KSE30 15,411 Increased By 253 (1.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden hails Democrats’ breakthrough on health, climate spending bill

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden hailed a breakthrough Wednesday in getting a major chunk of his seemingly doomed healthcare and climate crisis agenda through Congress after Senate Democrats overcame divisions.

“This is the action the American people have been waiting for. This addresses the problems of today – high health care costs and overall inflation – as well as investments in our energy security for the future,” Biden said in a statement.

The bill still has some way to go before becoming law but the multi-billion dollar package finally won crucial support from conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. His previous opposition had essentially killed Biden’s ambitious plans, because in the 50-50 Senate, where Republicans rarely back Biden on anything, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote.

US says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine

For Biden, whose approval ratings hover below 40 percent, the truce with Manchin comes as a big political boost ahead of November midterms when his Democratic Party is forecast to lose control of Congress to the Republicans.

If passed, the bill will pour some $369 billion into clean energy and climate initiatives and $64 billion into state-funded healthcare, including a popular measure meant to lower ruinously high prescription medicine prices.

It would be paid for by raising $739 billion, with a major chunk coming from a 15 percent corporate tax rate. An extra $300 billion raised under the plan would go to paying off the federal deficit.

Biden, who has had to abandon even broader scale social and environmental spending ideas, got the good news of a reprieve for this bill on the same day he finished his five days isolating after a Covid-19 infection.

It also comes as Congress moves closer to passing another of his priorities – a $52 billion fund to encourage domestic production of semiconductors, the electronic brains in modern equipment ranging from washing machines to military weapons.

In his statement, Biden said prescription drug prices would drop and healthcare for Americans using the subsidized Affordable Care Act policy would also become $800 a year cheaper.

Funding for clean energy will “create thousands of new jobs and help lower energy costs in the future,” he said.

“We will pay for all of this by requiring big corporations to pay their fair share of taxes, with no tax increases at all for families making under $400,000 a year.”

Biden thanked Manchin, an often unpredictable partner in the Senate, for his “extraordinary effort.”

“If enacted, this legislation will be historic, and I urge the Senate to move on this bill as soon as possible, and for the House to follow as well.”

Republicans US president Joe Biden Pasban Democratic Party

Comments

1000 characters

Biden hails Democrats’ breakthrough on health, climate spending bill

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories