Entry ban issue: Rana warns of governor’s rule in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned that the federal government would impose governor’s rule on Punjab if the provincial government banned his entry into the province.

The way some people [without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders] stated after the Supreme Court’s verdict nullifying deputy speaker Punjab assembly’s ruling that the entry of such and such persons would be banned into Punjab, he said, adding that if such kind of action was taken then there is clear message for those people that the Ministry of Interior will present a summary for imposing governor’s rule in the province before the cabinet and he has already started work on that summary.

Sanaullah, while talking to media persons after addressing the passing out parade of the first Frontier Constabulary (FC) Anti-Riot Training Course said that if his entry into Punjab was restricted then it would be sufficient ground for imposing governor’s rule in the province.

To a question, he said that the federal government has its own role as it exists everywhere with respect to its departments. Therefore, it would be inappropriate to think that the federal government’s jurisdiction was restricted to the federal capital only. The federal government is a coalition government and it has government in Sindh and Balochistan and its departments are present everywhere, he said.

Responding to another query, he said that even a grade second student would interpret Article 63-A — a proper scheme has been given in the constitution, if a lawmakers vote against his party policy his vote be counted or the votes of dissident lawmakers would be counted in the election.

Sanaullah further said that the Supreme Court’s recent verdict had created complications and destabilized the political situation as well as the country’s economic situation. When the court verdict, instead of resolving the matters, makes it more controversial then it would definitely result in political destabilization and an increase in dollar rate and inflation.

He said that the apex court in its decision during the hearing of the case related to the National Assembly said that the vote cast against the party policy during the voting on the motion of no confidence in the National Assembly will be counted. It was the observation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan that the vote would be counted, but when the decision was announced, it was that the dissident members were de-seated and their votes be not counted, he said.

He said that when the 25 members cast their votes in favour of Hamza Shehbaz, they were not only de-seated but also their votes were not counted.

The interior minister said that when the case of the dissident members was taken up in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the dissident members said that the parliamentary party meeting of their party was held as well as no instructions have been issued to them regarding voting.

During the hearing, in response, a letter from General Secretary PTI Asad Umar was presented, he said, adding that according to the letter, the party head had issued instructions to lawmakers to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and since the dissident members did not follow the instructions given in the letter of the secretary general, therefore, they were de-seated.

He said that the court during the run-off election of the chief minister Punjab has given other meanings to its own decision, earlier it was said that the direction of the party head should be followed and now stated that the direction of the parliamentary party leader should be followed. Now as per the spirit of the SC’s decision, the de-seated members have been restored, they were wrongly de-seated.

“This situation is unfortunate and we want to restrict our words that the respect of judiciary is mandatory for every society. An independent, uncontroversial and impartial judiciary is any country’s basic need. No country can progress without it,” he said.

Sanaullah said that no one is talking about curtailing the powers of the judiciary but the government wanted to regulate the power of the judiciary relating to taking suo motu notice and formation of benches. If the chief justice took suo motu notice and formed benches in consensus with the advice of fellow jurists, then letters like the one circulating since yesterday would not happen, he said, while referring to the one written by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said that the PML-N had decided to go for fresh elections after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion but Shehbaz Sharif took the responsibility of the country on the advice of the allied parties.

To a question about the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that Nawaz will return to the country at any cost and lead the next election on the behalf of the PML-N.

When he was asked that what would be the federal government’s strategy if PTI Chairman Imran Khan decided to hold another long march to the federal capital, he said that they should keep in mind the May 25 exercise. “If the PTI tries to mount from Punjab or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, we will stop them there and if the police do not stop them, we will stop them ourselves”, he said, adding that they should not think they will find empty roads and will be facilitated while coming towards Islamabad.

About the visit of eight-member delegation of Pakistani Ulema to Afghanistan, he said that Ulema did not undertake visit on the behest of the government but it was in knowledge of the government. If anyone holds dialogue and it brings peace, then these efforts should not be stopped or opposed, he said.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony of passing out parade of the first FC anti-Riot Training Course, he said that the FC will be provided training and facilities to transform it into the best professional force. Training will be provided to 2,000 FC personnel this year while 5,000 personnel during the next fiscal year, he said.

He announced that the ration allowance of the FC has been brought at par with the other forces. The role of the FC was very important and commendable in maintaining law and order in the country, he said, adding that the FC provided support to the Islamabad police in maintaining law and order. “All necessary financial and technical assistance would be provided to the FC to make it an effective force,” he added.

