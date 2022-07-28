AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SIH’s role recognized as key employment generator

Press Release 28 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The role of Shifa International Hospital Islamabad (SIH) as a contributor to the social and economic wellbeing of the communities has been recognised by a nomination as the highest employment generator by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

President Dr Arif Alvi presented the award to Taimoor Shah (Chief Operating Officer, SIH) at the ICCI 5th Business Excellence Awards ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar on July 21.

As part of the evaluation, the ICCI award committee has rigorous criteria for reviewing and collecting data from credible sources, i.e., Ministry of Labour & Manpower, Government of Pakistan, to assess the outlook and impact of an organisation as a leading employment generator.

The contribution as the largest employment generator is also coupled with providing equal employment opportunities and representation to all segments of society on the basis of merit and transparency.

Shifa International Hospital also believes in empowering women by enabling them to pursue successful careers in the healthcare industry in a safe and conducive environment. At Shifa, women make up at least 35 percent of its workforce.

Taimoor Shah (COO SIH) thanked Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for the award nomination and reiterated that Shifa will keep on working with ICCI and all relevant stakeholders on social and health initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Arif Alvi ICCI government of pakistan Shifa International Hospital Taimoor Shah

Comments

1000 characters

SIH’s role recognized as key employment generator

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Read more stories