Minister opens modern mly equipment testing lab

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Wednesday inaugurated the most modern testing lab for standardisation of commercial and military electronic and communication equipment in Haripur.

The minister visited the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and lauded the role and vigorous efforts made by the NRTC engineers for enhancing its capabilities.

Managing Director NRTC Brigadier Muhammad Asim Ishaque briefed the minister about major communication and security equipment being manufactured indigenously at the NRTC.

The minister was further briefed about the latest technologies being developed for safe and smart city projects.

