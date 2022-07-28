AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Ombudsman intervenes to provide Rs52.86m relief to applicants

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to applicants of different districts seeking redressal of their complaints related to provincial government departments.

According to details, the long-awaited educational stipends of Zawer-e-Taleem Programme of Rs1,29,000 have been released to the daughters of five Bhakar residents after the involvement of Ombudsmans office.

In response to two separate applications of Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the health department has released Rs97,42,500 and Rs44,12,500 and confirmed to pay Rs11,02,500 and Rs2,40,750 in the next quarter budget after the intervention of Ombudsman’s office, he added.

As a result of effective action taken by the Ombudsmans office on public complaints, the spokesman mentioned that the retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura namely Muhammad Mansha has been paid employment dues worth Rs23,31,570 and the involvement of Ombudsmans office resulted in the payment of Rs30,31,24 to legal heirs of Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin who died during the processing of her application. Apart from payment of dues, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) has also employed her son, he noted.

The involvement of the Ombudsmans office has resulted in the payment of employment dues of Rs32,12,946 to the widow of a primary schoolteacher by the education department.

