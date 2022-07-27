AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PM Shehbaz vows to provide maximum relief to people affected by rains

  • Premier says federal govt will increase already announced relief package for the flood-affected areas
BR Web Desk 27 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced maximum relief to the people affected by recent torrential rains in various parts of the country, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a National Assembly (NA) session in the federal capital, he said the federal government will increase the already announced relief package for the flood-affected people.

He said a meeting has been convened tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the provision of relief to the affected people.

The premier said that the federal government, through the National Disaster Management Authority, will work with the provincial governments to help the farmers who suffered losses due to rains.

Central part of country receives five times more monsoon rains

The Prime Minister also assured the lawmakers that their recommendations will be given due consideration in taking decisions at tomorrow’s meeting.

During his address, the prime minister also talked about the country's faltering economy and the troubles that the government faced in its effort to rectify the situation.

The premier said that the 1973 constitution will continue to guide and strengthen Pakistan in the years to come.

Talking about the 2018's elections, PM Shehbaz said that those polls were the worst in the country's history. "Those polls imposed a government through the process of rigging," he added.

"The Results Transmission System (RTS) was closed at night and the counting of votes was stopped by the order of the former chief justice," he added.

The premier further said that the coalition government was focused on "saving the state rather than focusing on political point-scoring."

"I was offered to become the prime minister by a president in 1992; Musharraf also offered me the PM's post, and when Nawaz Sharif offered me the premiership, I chose to serve Punjab instead to complete the mega projects," the premier said.

