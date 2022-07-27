AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Treasury bill cut-offs jump as banking system liquidity tightens

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India sold 3-month treasury bills at 5.62% on Wednesday, sharply above the 5.40% cut-off set at the auction last week as tightness in banking system liquidity caused a spike in short-term rates.

India’s inter-bank call money rate too has risen to 5.3%, above the repo rate of 4.9%.

“This is an indication that an era of banking system liquidity surplus is coming to an end,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

“Recent liquidity tightness has been on account of goods and services tax related outflows. The quantum being placed by banks in overnight standing deposit facility with central bank has been steadily declining,” he added.

Traders said apart from the advance tax outflows, the RBI’s dollar selling intervention in the foreign exchange market to prevent further weakness in the rupee, has also been pulling out rupee liquidity from the banking system in recent weeks.

India cenbank “correct” to use FX reserves to tackle rupee volatility

They said however that with the 14-day variable rate reverse repo maturing on July 29 and maturity of some forward positions of the central bank, some part of the liquidity tightness should start to ease off.

Government spending around month-end is also expected to aid bring down inter-bank call money rates, they added.

Banking system liquidity has tightened overtime on account of the cash reserve ratio, dollar/rupee buy-sell swaps, foreign fund outflows, increase in currency in circulation and high government cash balances with the central bank.

With the RBI policy review next week, traders will closely monitor the commetary around liquidity with the central bank earlier saying it was looking to bring down liquidity surplus in the system over a multi-year approach.

“We may start seeing volatility in overnight rates and imbalances in Liquidity position among banks if the surplus liquidity keeps draining out further. Brace for more volatility in overnight rates,” Goenka said.

RBI Reserve Bank of India treasury bills

Comments

1000 characters

Treasury bill cut-offs jump as banking system liquidity tightens

New historic low: Rupee plummets further, closes at 236.02 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

UAE and Iran discuss boosting ties ahead of possible ambassador return

Gold price per tola breaches Rs150,000 for the first time in Pakistan

De Silva ton sets Pakistan monumental chase in second Test

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

SOEs: PM irked by inordinate delay in sell-off process

Read more stories