AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ROME: A Marilyn Monroe drama, a cannibal road movie and a black comedy about family life are among the stories showcased at this year's Venice Film Festival.

The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a launch pad for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, runs from August 31 to September 10, and features dozens of hotly anticipated movies both in and out of competition.

Actress Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury

Among the leading lights expected to show up on the red carpet will be Timothée Chalamet, Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Christoph Waltz and Sigourney Weaver.

International art house directors will share the stage with established Hollywood figures, as pictures by Darren Aronofsky, Andrew Dominik, Alejandro Inarritu, Luca Guadagnino, Joanna Hogg, Koji Fukada and Jafar Panahi get their first outing.

Four originals by the TV streaming giant Netflix line up in the 23-title competition section, including Dominik's 'Blonde', which stars de Armas in a fictionalised take on the tragic life of U.S. actress Monroe.

For the first time, Netflix gets the honour of opening the festival with Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' starring Driver and Greta Gerwig - a satiric chronicle of family life that is based on a novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

One of the most anticipated films is likely to be 'Bones and All' featuring Chalamet alongside rising star Taylor Russell as impoverished cannibal lovers in a picture directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino.

"It analyses the poorest and most marginalised in America, the failure of the American Dream," the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said on Tuesday.

Aronofsky's 'The Whale' tells the tale of an obese man, played by Brendan Fraser, trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by 'Stranger Things' actor Sink.

Festival regular Cate Blanchett, who presided over the jury in 2020, returns a competition hopeful with the film 'TÁR', directed by Todd Field - a fictional tale about a famed composer and conductor, who leads a major German orchestra.

This year's main jury is led by Julianne Moore.

'TÁR' is one of nine U.S.-produced movies in competition, with five from France, four from Italy and two from Iran - including 'No Bears' by Panahi, who was last week ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence in Iran after being convicted of propaganda against the Islamic Republic in 2010.

Venice often provides a first glimpse of future Oscar winners such as 'Birdman' in 2015. Its director, Inarritu, returns to the city's Lido island with his latest movie - 'Bardo' a Spanish-language Netflix comedy set in Mexico.

Likewise Martin McDonagh premiered 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' in Venice in 2017 which went on to scoop multiple awards. His follow-up 'The Banshees Of Inisherin', set in Ireland and starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, will get its first showing on the Lido.

As ever, some of the out-of-competition films will receive as much attention as those pushing for the Golden Lion prize.

These include psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling', directed by Wilde and featuring Florence Pugh and Styles, 'Dead For a Dollar', a Western by Walter Hill starring Waltz and a documentary 'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom' by Evgeny Afineevsky.

Netflix Timothée Chalamet Marilyn Monroe Oscars Venice Film Festival Penelope Cruz Ana de Armas

Comments

1000 characters

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

New historic low: Rupee plummets further, closes at 236.02 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

Bad light stops play with Pakistan chasing 508 in second Test

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

SOEs: PM irked by inordinate delay in sell-off process

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Read more stories