AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
FCCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.92%)
FLYNG 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
GGGL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.42%)
MLCF 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.14%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TREET 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.86%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
UNITY 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
WAVES 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,923 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.21%)
BR30 14,389 Decreased By -47 (-0.33%)
KSE100 39,780 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,112 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India wheat prices jump to record high, limit scope for govt-to-govt deals

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high, despite a ban on exports, amid strong demand and dwindling supply from a crop damaged by heatwave.

The price rally has reduced chances of India supplying substantial amounts of wheat under government-to-government deals with countries struggling to secure shipments amid the disruption of the war in Ukraine.

“Most of the farmers have sold their crop. Negligible supplies are coming up for sale even though demand is robust,” said Gopaldas Agarwal, a trader based at Indore in central India.

Local wheat prices jumped to a record 23,547 rupees per tonne on Wednesday.

That was up nearly 12% from recent lows that followed the government’s surprise ban on exports on May 14.

Supplies in grain markets were much lower this year than normal, showing that 2022 production had dropped far more than the government had estimated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

The “government’s estimate of 106.41 million tonnes is nowhere close to the reality. Supplies are suggesting production of around 95 million tonnes,” he said.

India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage

The US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service has pegged production at 99 million tonnes. India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, harvested 109.59 million tonnes in 2021.

The government estimated less output this year because of a heatwave in March and April. Lower supplies are also reflected in government wheat procurement, which so far this year is down 57% on the same period of 2021, at 18.8 million tonnes.

The government will have little stockpile to intervene in the market until the new-season supplies become available in March 2023, said a New Delhi based dealer with a global trading firm. “Supplies are tightening.

India may allow exports of (a) small quantity to Sri Lanka or Nepal, but large shipments are unlikely under government-to-government deals,“ the dealer said.

When New Delhi banned wheat exports, it said it would allow overseas shipments to countries that requested supplies “to meet their food security needs.”

India exported 3.5 million tonnes of wheat in the second quarter, mainly to Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, up from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

Indian wheat

Comments

1000 characters

India wheat prices jump to record high, limit scope for govt-to-govt deals

SOEs: PM irked by inordinate delay in sell-off process

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

Read more stories