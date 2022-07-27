AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
Jul 27, 2022
Ukraine hits key Russian-held bridge in Kherson

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces hit a key Russian-held bridge overnight in the occupied southern city of Kherson during a counter-offensive, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnipro River as a key resupply route into Kherson.

Ukraine’s armed forces released a clip early Wednesday apparently showing rocket fire targeting the bridge.

Kyiv has vowed a major counter-offensive to retake the strategic Kherson region.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration, confirmed that the bridge had been hit overnight and traffic had been halted.

But he sought to downplay the damage, insisting that the attack will not affect the outcome of the hostilities “in any way.”

“The special military operation is continuing,” Stremousov said in a video posted on social media, using the Kremlin’s term for Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

Ukrainian president nominates lawmaker from own party as prosecutor general

“Occupiers should learn how to swim across the Dnipro River,” tweeted Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Or should leave Kherson while it is still possible.”

Ukraine’s bid to oust the Kremlin’s forces has been bolstered by longer-range Western weapons that have allowed Kyiv to target Russian supply lines deeper in occupied areas.

