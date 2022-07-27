AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
ANL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
AVN 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.07%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TREET 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
TRG 80.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
UNITY 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,826 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh seeking IMF loan but economy not in trouble: finance minister

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to start negotiations for a loan, the finance minister told the Prothom Alo newspaper, while adding that the economy was “no way in trouble”.

Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal said he did not specify any amount in a letter he sent to the IMF on Sunday.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified as only the finance minister was authorised to talk to the media, said the government had not yet decided how much money it wanted.

“The IMF was requested to start a formal negotiation to obtain loans for balance of payments and budget assistance,” Kamal said in the Prothom Alo report published on Wednesday.

“When and how much loan will be available will depend on them. As far as our current macroeconomic situation is concerned, we are in no way in trouble.” Kamal did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

A senior IMF official told Reuters on Tuesday that Bangladesh had asked it to start talks on a new loan under the global creditor’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

Such funds are capped at 150% of a country’s quota or, in Bangladesh’s case, the maximum of $1 billion.

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Bangladesh’s Daily Star newspaper reported on Tuesday that the country wanted $4.5 billion from the IMF.

The country’s $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years, but rising energy and food prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war has inflated its import bill and the current account deficit.

Bangladesh’s economic mainstay is its export-oriented garments industry, which could suffer if sales fall in its main markets in Europe and the United States because of a slowdown in the global economy.

After garments, remittances are the second highest source of foreign currency for Bangladesh.

The South Asian country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $39.67 billion as of July 20 - sufficient for 5.3 months worth of imports - from $45.5 billion a year earlier.

Its July to May current account deficit was $17.2 billion, compared with a deficit of $2.78 billion in the year-earlier period, as its trade deficit widened and remittances fell.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the other two South Asian countries to have sought IMF support this year.

Bangladesh IMF global economy Sri Lankan economy Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal South Asian country's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh seeking IMF loan but economy not in trouble: finance minister

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

Read more stories