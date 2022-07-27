AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.27%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 1.6 (0.04%)
BR30 14,409 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.18%)
KSE100 39,872 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,132 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7mn

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: The jacket worn by US astronaut Buzz Aldrin during his 1969 flight to the Moon aboard Apollo 11 was sold at auction for $2.7 million in New York Tuesday, Sotheby’s announced.

The white jacket, adorned with an American flag, NASA’s initials, a patch for the Apollo 11 mission and the name “E. ALDRIN,” is part of a personal collection of items the 92-year-old astronaut decided to put up for sale.

“The exceptionally rare garment was chased by multiple bidders for almost ten minutes before selling to a bidder on the phone,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.

“After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world, which for many are symbols of a historical moment, but for me have always remained personal mementos of a life dedicated to science and exploration,” Aldrin, the last living member of Apollo 11’s three-member flight crew, said in a statement last week.

He explained the jacket was separate from the spacesuit he wore while walking on the moon with fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong, but that he wore it while flying to and from the Moon.

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

“I wore this Inflight Coverall Jacket… in the Command Module Columbia, on our historic journey to the Moon and back home again during the Apollo 11 mission,” Aldrin said.

The suits worn on the Moon by Aldrin and Armstrong are part of the National Air and Space Museum’s collections in Washington.

In total, the New York auction garnered $8.2 million for 68 items sold out of the 69 offered, including $819,000 for a flight plan.

New York US astronaut Buzz Aldrin Apollo 11 mission NASA's Sotheby

Comments

1000 characters

Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7mn

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Read more stories