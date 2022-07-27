32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday that 32 brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of major general.

The military’s media wing said the promotions were approved after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a promotion board meeting at the General Headquarters.

Out of the 32, eight officers belonged to the Army’s Medical Corps.

The promoted officers were identified by the ISPR as: Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Abbas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Hafeez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Brigadier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Faisal Naseer, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal, and Brigadier Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022