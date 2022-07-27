AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

D-8 Council of FMs meeting: Hina to represent country today

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, will represent Pakistan at the 20th D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers meeting hosted by Bangladesh in hybrid format on Wednesday (today).

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that the D-8 Group was established in Istanbul on 15th June 1997. In addition to Pakistan, its founding members included Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Türkiye. Housed in Istanbul, the Organization is currently led by Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam of Nigeria, who assumed the position of Secretary-General on 1st January 2022.

With a combined population of more than 1.1 billion people from eight developing economies of the Muslim world, D-8 is a unique cross-regional inter-governmental organization, stretching from Southeast Asia to Africa. D-8 Member States represent 60 percent of the world Muslim population and have an annual GDP of nearly US 4.92 trillion dollars.

The D-8 presents a robust platform to promote economic growth, trade and development, and enhanced connectivity amongst some of the world’s largest Muslim countries as well as to forge common approaches to international economic issues and architecture.

The organization also aims to enhance social, cultural and scientific cooperation besides promoting trade, connectivity and ease of business amongst its members. With the intra-D-8 trade target of US 500 billion dollars conceived under the Decennial Road Map 2020-30, the Minister of State would be encouraging D-8 countries to swiftly implement the existing Preferential Trade Agreement and further expand the remit of their multi-sectoral cooperation.

Besides, prospects and implementation of the D-8 Payment Card System, D-8 Barter Trade System and promotion of D-8 Creative Economy such a Halal food will also come under discussion. Considering the organization’s strong potential, Azerbaijan has also applied for D-8 membership, which Pakistan welcomes.

Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in November 2012. Pakistan has also hosted two Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meetings, several D-8 Commissions meeting, and various sectoral interactions. Pakistan’s University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has been declared as the D-8 Research Center for Agriculture. Pakistan plans to host the 4th Senior Officials and 3rd D-8 Ministerial meeting on Tourism this year. We have also designated Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, as D-8 Airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar trade agreement D 8 Council of Foreign Ministers

Comments

1000 characters

D-8 Council of FMs meeting: Hina to represent country today

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories