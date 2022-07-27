Actions against bonded labour: Commissioner seeks report

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has directed the District Vigilance Committees formed for the prevention of bonded labour to make their committees active and submit the report of the actions taken so far against bonded labour.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding eradicating menace of bonded labour in his office today. Director General of Labour Department Syed Sajjad Haider and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

He directed the officers and Vigilance Committees that with the help of different NGOs conduct survey of the labours working in brick kilns, fields and mills and collects the data of labours and farmers and if any violation of the Bonded Labor Act is found, action should be taken against it.

He directed that the officers of Labour Department to nominate a focal person for each district and hold regular meetings of the District Vigilance Committees every month.

He also directed that vigilance committees should submit detailed report about actions taken under Bonded Labor Act in the first week of next month.

