Four held in Islamabad search operation

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday nabbed four suspects during a search and combing operation in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

A police official said that search and combing operation was conducted in the Shehzad Town area by local police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and quick-reaction teams under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) CTD following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

He said that during the search operation 70 houses, 50 suspects, 10 vehicles, and 25 motorbikes were checked. Four suspects were arrested and shifted to the police station for verification. Moreover, arm ammunition and narcotics were recovered, he said.

The official said that the main objective of the search and combing operation was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas, he said.

