AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP receives Rs918bn under NHP in five years

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received a huge amount of Rs.918 billion under the head of net hydel profit (NHP) from the federal government during the period of last five years. However, not a single penny was paid to it during last financial year.

This was told during the question-hour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question of Inayatullah of Jammat-e-Islami (JI), it was told that the provincial government had taken up the matter in meetings of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and a committee was formed on December 23, 2019 to determine the payment.

The CCI committee held three meetings and would submit its report to CCI after finalizing it in the light of recommendations of the committee members. Earlier, Inayatullah asked that what measures the PTI government had taken for recovery of arrears in head of electricity arrears when PTI was in power at federal level.

Naeema Kishwer of PTI and Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that the issue should be taken seriously to get the recover net hydel profit from the federal government.

Responding to the supplementary questions, the Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor said that under AGN Qazi formula, the profit was being paid at the rate of Rs 8.9 per unit and Rs 918 billion has been paid on the basis of the same rate. He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2016 between the federal and provincial government for payment of net hydel profit as per Rs 1.1 per unit rate and Rs 20 billion was being paid annually since then.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that there is a government of 13 parties in the center at the moment and their representatives should raise the issue with the federal government to find a solution to this issue.

He deplored that those who criticized the issue in the province become silent before the federal government, adding that PTI government under the leadership of Pervez Khattak raised the issue.

He said all the parties have fought for the right of the province during their time, adding that the provincial government would not retreat an inch from its right.

Meanwhile, the house adopted two bills and deferred one due to absence of Minister for Education.

The passed bills included KP Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) bill, 2022 and KP Apprenticeship bill, 2022. Meanwhile, the House deferred KP Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Repeal) Bill, 2022 due to absence of minister for education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government KP Government NHP

Comments

1000 characters

KP receives Rs918bn under NHP in five years

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories