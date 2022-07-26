AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian stocks fall as Shopify tanks

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, pulled down by a 14.4% slump in e-commerce giant Shopify and weakness in global markets ahead of key earnings reports and a big U.S. interest rate hike this week.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.36 points, or 0.36%, at 19,036.12.

Shares of Shopify, a pandemic darling, were headed for their worst daily performance since mid-February after the company laid off 10% of its workforce.

“It is really shining a light on the real growth slowdown that we’re seeing here, in particular in e-commerce,” said James Telfser, portfolio manager at the Aventine Investment Counsel.

“When you look at Walmart, as well in the US with retail and the consumer discretionary sector, you see something similar.”

The broader information technology sector fell 4.9% in early trading.

Capping losses on the resource-heavy index were crude and metal stocks, tracking gains in commodities prices from supply concerns and a softening dollar.

The energy sector rose 0.8%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.1%.

“It’s so backwards looking at this point that investors are not going to worry about that too much,” added Telfser, pointing to results from key mining and energy companies this week.

“Based on our experience when you’re going into a near recession, a recession or growth is slowing down as rapidly as it has, commodities are the last place you want to be. I think investors are going to slowly get that memo.”

In the United States, Wall Street fell after Walmart’s profit warning heightened fears in the retail sector that consumers were cutting back on discretionary spending in the face of decades-high inflation.

TSX Toronto index Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian stocks fall as Shopify tanks

Don't even think of imposing Governor's rule in Punjab, Asad Umar warns govt

New historic low: Rupee closes near 233 against US dollar as concerns increase

Traders turn to French wheat for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns

KSE-100 ends marginally positive as investors await clarity

India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Cabinet approves rebasing of power tariff: Khurram Dastgir

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

Read more stories