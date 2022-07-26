AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: India cranked up Russian oil imports by 4.7 times in April - may, or by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), year-on-year, thanks to a price discount, the Russian central bank said on Tuesday.

Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

The central bank also said that China increased Russian oil purchases by 55% in May as Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as the top oil seller to China.

Russian oil Russian gas exports India refiners’ crude India Russia relation

