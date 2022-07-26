AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
EPCL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.31%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
MLCF 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
OGDC 80.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.62%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.52%)
UNITY 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,925 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,415 Increased By 24.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 39,883 Increased By 38.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,122 Increased By 23.2 (0.15%)
NY coffee may retest resistance at $2.0985

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York coffee may retest a resistance at $2.0985 per lb, a break above which may lead to a gain into the $2.1335-$2.1620 range.

The contract stabilized around a support of $2.0575.

The stabilization suggests an extension of the bounce from $1.9460. Three waves make up the bounce.

The current wave c could travel into a range of $2.1335-$2.1905.

NY coffee may test resistance at $2.1820

A break below $2.0575 may open the way towards the $1.9790-$2.0150 range. Reuters

