AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
OGDC 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,411 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 39,847 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,124 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll rises to 38 in Indian spurious liquor incident

Reuters Updated 27 Jul, 2022

AHMEDABAD: At least 10 more people have died in India’s western state of Gujarat after having drunk spurious liquor, taking the toll in the incident to 38, state officials said on Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation and made six arrests after 51 people affected in Monday’s incident in the state’s adjoining districts of Ahmedabad and Botad were admitted to hospital, in addition to the deaths.

“Some of the hospitalised persons who were in critical condition passed away overnight,” police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters.

“They had consumed methyl alcohol which was almost undiluted, believing it to be liquor.” Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, except by those holding a government permit.

Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India’s first tribal president

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly called hooch or country liquor, are common in India, where few drinkers can afford branded spirits.

Methyl alcohol, also known as wood alcohol, is unsafe for human consumption and finds use in products from paint thinners to fuel, pesticides and anti-freeze, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gujarat India’s drunk spurious liquor 38 DEAD

Comments

1000 characters

Toll rises to 38 in Indian spurious liquor incident

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Read more stories