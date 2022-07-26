AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Tahir Amin 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan incurred foreign debt of around $17 billion from multiple financing sources in the fiscal year 2021-22, which includes $4.9 billion from foreign commercial banks (29 percent) against the total budgeted external loans of $14.088 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

This does not include the $1 billion received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during this period.

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data shows that the country received $3.434 billion from multiple financing sources in June 2022 including $2.240 billion borrowed foreign commercial banks. The government had budgeted estimates of foreign assistance of $14.088 billion for the financial year 202122, including $13.871 billion loans and $217.44 million grants from multilateral and bilateral sources.

The external inflows during the corresponding fiscal year 2020-21 were $14.282 billion including $4.721 billion from foreign commercial banks against the budgeted amount of $12.233 billion. The total receipt of $16.974 billion constitutes $4.828 billion from multilateral, $708.08 million from bilateral, $4.863 billion from foreign commercial banks, and$2.041 billion from issuance of bonds and $3 billion time deposit from Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's financing needs fully met for this year, says SBP chief

The non-project aid was $ 13.220 billion including $11.861 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $2.221 billion. Guaranteed loans were $ 1.532 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22. The government borrowed $ 4.863 billion from foreign commercial banks during the fiscal year 2021-22 including $ 1.140 billion from Dubai Bank, $ 487.26 million from SCB (London), $ 61 million from Ajman Bank PJSC, $ 343.50 million from Suisse AG, UBL and ABL, $ 591.25 million from Emirates NBD, $52.32 million from ECO.T/Bank and $2.240 billion from China (received in June).

Among multilateral development partners, mainly the Asian Development Bank provided $ 1.625 billion against the projected $1.479 billion, the World Bank disbursed $ 1.579 billion against the budgeted $2.366 billion, the AIIB $ 41.62 million, IDB $ 78.98 million and IDB (S-Term) $ 1.327 billion.

China disbursed $ 162.60 million in the fiscal year 2021-22 against the budgeted $69.66 million, USA $ 69.82 million, Korea $ 5.51 million, UK $ 16.01 million, Germany $ 16.68 million, and Saudi Arabia $401.09 million including $100 million in June for imports of oil products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Emirates NBD EAD Fiscal Year foreign debt foreign commercial banks

Comments

1000 characters

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Punjab CM’s election: govt’s full court request rejected by SC

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Army takes stock of situation

Read more stories