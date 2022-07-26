AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
AVN 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
EPCL 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.56%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
GGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
GTECH 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.24 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.09%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
OGDC 80.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
PAEL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.56%)
TREET 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
TRG 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
UNITY 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
WAVES 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,929 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,434 Increased By 43.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 39,883 Increased By 38.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,137 Increased By 38 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Auctionable goods: FTO asks customs to do away with huge pendency

  • FBR has so far collected Rs5.34 bn by disposal of goods through auction
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark order, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in pursuance of an own motion investigation has ordered the Customs authorities to do away with the huge pendency of auctionable goods/vehicles.

In compliance with the above-mentioned directives, the FBR has so far collected Rs5.34 billion by disposal of goods through auction.

The own motion investigations were initiated by the FTO on the reports that a large quantity of confiscated or otherwise uncleared goods and vehicles were lying un-disposed at Customs formations all over the country, involving stuck up revenue of billions of rupees.

The Customs Laws, Rules, Customs General Orders (CGOs) and instructions provide for expeditious disposal and auctions of such goods and vehicles, however, the Customs authorities are not disposing these goods and vehicle shaving tampered and non-tampered chassis numbers as required under the law.

The data pertaining to the un-disposed lots ripe for auction was collected for the analysis purposes by the FTO which revealed that a total of 8,522 lots are un-disposed and still pending in auction.

The FTO has directed the FBR to do away with the huge pendency of auctionable goods/vehicles.

Furthermore, Member Customs (Operations) was to personally monitor the above activity and disciplinary action to be initiated under E&D rules 2020 against the Collectors/ Directors who fail to comply with this direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FTO Federal Tax Ombudsman customs authorities CGOs Auctionable goods

Comments

1000 characters

Auctionable goods: FTO asks customs to do away with huge pendency

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories