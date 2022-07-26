AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Nationwide positivity ratio stands at 3pc: Another 582 Covid-19 cases detected

Abdul Rasheed Azad 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have reported 582 new Covid-19 cases along with two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH data released on Monday, the death of two more persons has taken the nationwide death toll to 30,469, which accounts for about two percent of the total cases reported. Of the two fatalities one was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the other in Sindh.

The nationwide positivity ratio has been recorded at three percent, as 582 new coronavirus cases were detected after conducting 19,389 tests. The tally of total infections has thus reached 1,550,880.

There are 178 patients in critical condition being treated at various hospitals across the country.

The highest positivity ratio in the last 24 hours was 19.5 percent, recorded in Muzaffarabad. The rate of positive cases in Peshawar was 11.49 percent, Abbottabad 9.30 percent, Mardan 8.59 percent, Lahore 7.82 percent, Swabi 5.13 percent, Hyderabad 4.41 percent, Islamabad 3.58 percent, Sargodha 2.50 percent, Karachi 1.82 percent, and Gilgit 1.55 percent.

With 589,896 coronavirus cases, Sindh has the highest disease burden among the federating units, followed by Punjab with 511,799 such cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 137,145 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 43,526 cases, Balochistan with 35,740 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,828 cases.

In terms of fatalities, Punjab with 13,586 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 8,165 such cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 6,329, ICT with 1,027, AJK with 793, Balochistan with 378, and GB with 191 deaths.

Coronavirus coronavirus cases National Institute of Health

