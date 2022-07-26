UVAS syndicate approves Rs3.632bn budget

LAHORE: The syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs3.632 billion budget for the financial year 2022-23 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 68th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 121 research projects is Rs1.339 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs1.115 billion have been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs704.499 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs410 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2022-23. The Vice Chancellor said that Rs350 million have been allocated for new project “Strengthening of KBMA CVAS”, Rs60 million for new project “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at CVAS, Jhang.”

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs142.929 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs102.920 million for “Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pattoki”, Rs73.650 million have been allocated for “Strengthening of Capacity Building Facilities at Para Veterinary Institute, Layyah”, Rs35 million have been allocated for “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain” and Rs350 million have been allocated for “Establishment of UVAS sub campus at Chichawatni”.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs2.311 billion from different sources during the year 2022-23 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs2.517 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs206.495 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs1.276 billion are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research activities.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also presented souvenir among those syndicate members who successfully completed their tenure including Prof Dr Mazhar, Prof Dr Farkhanda, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Mustafa Kammal, Dr Musaddiq Asif and Ms Nadia Raza.

