Kidney Hills case: AC adjourns hearing due to judge’s absence

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamadad while hearing the Kidney Hills corruption case against Pakistan Peoples Party’s senator Saleem Mandviwalla and others on Monday adjourned the hearing due to the non-availability of the judge.

The Accountability Court-I was expected to announce its reserved judgment over the acquittal applications filed by the accused regarding illegal allotment plots of the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hills) against Mandviwalla and others under the National Accountability (Amend-ment) Act, 2022 but due to the absence of judge Muhammad Bashir, the court adjourned the hearing till August 29.

The anti-graft body had filed the reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13 before the Accountability Court. The reference was approved by the NAB’s executive board meeting (EBM) on December 29, 2021, which was presided over by former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal.

The other accused included Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani, private person, Tariq Mehmood, private person, Abdul Qayyum, private person, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

According to the NAB, the accused on their involvement in the illegal allotment of plots in the OCHSL, Karachi, and payment of those plots through fake bank accounts, incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.

