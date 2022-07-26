AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Myanmar junta executes two leading pro-democracy figures

AFP 26 Jul, 2022

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent activist, state media said Monday, in the country’s first use of capital punishment in decades.

The executions sparked widespread condemnation, heightened fears that more death sentences will be carried out and prompted calls for the international community to take sterner measures against the already isolated junta.

The four were executed for leading “brutal and inhumane terror acts”, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said, without saying when or how the men were killed.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, but Myanmar had not carried out an execution for decades.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.

Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu — better known as “Jimmy” — received the same sentence from the military tribunal.

Family members of the two men gathered outside Yangon’s Insein prison after news of the executions was published, in the hope of retrieving their bodies, local media reported.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy — which won a landslide in 2020 elections before being ousted by the military months later — said it was “devastated” by the news. A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment. Responding to media enquiries on reports of the executions, a junta statement said “it is as stated in the state media”.

