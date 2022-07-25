AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
World

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday there are no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to unblock grain shipments on the Black Sea in Turkey last week.

Speaking after Russian missiles struck Ukraine's main port of Odesa on Saturday, Lavrov said the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port.

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

He told a news conference there was nothing in the grain agreement signed by Russia to prevent it from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine.

