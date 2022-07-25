AGL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.24%)
ANL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
AVN 73.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 84.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
FCCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
MLCF 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.55%)
TPL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.19%)
TREET 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
TRG 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
UNITY 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,915 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,249 Decreased By -161.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 39,775 Decreased By -302.7 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,072 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Reliance drags Indian shares lower after six-day rally; Zomato plunges

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped on Monday after their longest winning run since last October, after index heavyweight Reliance Industries slid following a weaker-than-expected earnings report, while markets eyed policy cues from the upcoming central bank meetings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.59% at 16,621.05, as of 0457 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.65% to 55,709.97, after rising for six straight sessions.

Last week, the indexes rose more than 4% each in their best performances since February 2021 amid expectations that inflation had peaked.

“Results and macroeconomic cues are very key triggers for the market as it consolidates following a sharp pullback,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co in India. “While rate hikes are a given, there are expectations that inflation will start receding in coming months.

What needs to be seen is how much growth and spending will come down.“ The US Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate hike later this week as it looks to tackle stubbornly high inflation, while India’s central bank is set to meet next week to decide on policy.

Indian shares see best week since Feb 2021 on banks boost, foreign buying

India’s most valuable company Reliance fell 4% in its biggest intraday percentage drop in more than three weeks, after its first-quarter profit missed estimates on a surge in costs.

Shares of Zomato plunged 14.3% to a record low as as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

IT major Infosys slid 1.7% after missing quarterly profit expectations, while JSW Steel fell 1.5% as profit tumbled 86% on soaring costs.

ICICI Bank climbed 2.2% after its quarterly profit jumped and asset quality improved, before paring some gains.

Nifty 50 components Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank are scheduled to report their results later in the day.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Reliance drags Indian shares lower after six-day rally; Zomato plunges

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories