AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
ANL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
AVN 73.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.57%)
GGL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.66%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
OGDC 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.48%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.13%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -37 (-0.94%)
BR30 14,286 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.87%)
KSE100 39,779 Decreased By -298.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,082 Decreased By -128.9 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Reuters Updated 25 Jul, 2022

Australian shares closed little changed in range-bound trade on Monday as investors stayed on the fence ahead of local inflation data and the US central bank’s policy decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.02% lower at 6,789.90. “The sentiment is weak and uncertain.

The turnover is very low so far and this indicates that even global traders are waiting for US to set the market sentiment for the week,“ said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

The US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting will conclude on Wednesday and markets are anticipating a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike.

Meanwhile, Australia’s second-quarter consumer price data — due on Wednesday — is also on investors’ radar.

Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.2%, the highest since 1990.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has already raised rates for three months in a row and governor, Philip Lowe, reiterated his view last week that further hikes would be necessary to keep inflation in check.

The domestic technology sub-index shed 1.5% to become the top percentage loser after major Wall Street indexes closed lower on Friday.

EML Payments plunged 22.2%, while Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell 2.1%.

Energy stocks fell 0.8% as oil extended losses on concerns of weak demand.

Australian shares log best week since mid-March on boost from banks

Miners climbed 1.2% following a rally in iron ore prices.

Diversified miner South32 Ltd rose 0.9% after posting a 3% rise in its fourth-quarter metallurgical coal output, while also joining global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto to flag labour shortages.

BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Gold stocks advanced 1.3% as bullion steadied after logging early losses.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% lower at 11,198.68.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Intra-day update: Rupee falls relentlessly, hits 232 against US dollar

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Oil extends losing streak on fears Fed hike will dampen fuel demand

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Country likely to buy Iranian LPG in PKR

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories