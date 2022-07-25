AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government decided on Sunday to file a petition in Supreme Court for constituting a full bench to hear cases related to the ruling of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s with regard to interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution.

In a statement issued here, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government alliance has now decided to formally move the apex court in this regard.

The leaders of the government alliance will also address a press conference at 10:30am on Monday (today).

The leaders will then go to the apex court with their lawyers to request formation of a full court bench that jointly hears cases related to the election of Punjab’s chief minister, the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) review petition of the apex court’s ruling on Article 63-A and other related petitions.

Election for Punjab CM puts further strain on democracy, fails to break impasse

The statement said the PPP, PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl will go to the Supreme Court, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party and other allied parties will be among the petitioners as well.

The statement said that the lawyers of all the parties will argue in Supreme Court on Article 63-A of the constitution.

A day ago, the ruling alliance had issued a statement, demanding that the chief justice of Pakistan constitute a full court to hear the petition against the Punjab chief minister’s election, calling it “an important national, political and constitutional matter”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

