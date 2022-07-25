Flash floods damage 12 houses in Chitral

CHITRAL: Flash floods wreaked havoc in different parts of Chitral and adjacent areas on Sunday, causing damages to at least 12 houses, and killing dozens of cattle.

According to the details, the flash floods in a local water stream swept away 11 goats and two cows at village Bakaryal. Besides, two children, who were trying to save their cattle, also received injuries. Additionally, rain water entered into dozens of houses and shops in the area and more than a dozen house were damaged badly. The local residents have started relief operation on their own to remove standing water from houses.