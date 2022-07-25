AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Punjab impasse: Fazl wants formation of full SC bench

Abdul Rasheed Azad 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called for the formation of a full court bench of the Supreme Court to hear the case pertaining to the ruling of the Punjab deputy speaker and ruled out accepting any other bench on the matter.

“We are not taking away the right of decision from the court but rather seeking a verdict from a bigger forum,” Maulana Fazl - who also heads Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI), said while addressing a presser here at his residence.

Maulana Fazl said that a new argument has been developed to create a difference between the party head and the parliamentary party.

He added only the party head is the final decision maker in the democracies across the world, irrespective of whether he is part of the parliament.

He said that the election of the Punjab chief minister was an important event and expressed concern about how the matter was taken to the court right away.

He added that the court immediately took up the petition, which suggests that it was under some pressure.

Subliminally pointing at the judiciary, the PDM chief said that interference from the institutions was weakening the state.

“Let the government rule the country. We accepted the government in critical times,” he said and said some individuals in the institutions of covertly being part of a political party. Saying that all such elements must immediately resign from their positions, join their desired political party and “ we are ready to face them in the political field” he said and added some elements after retirement start protesting against the government in favour of Imran Khan.

He went on to claim that even at this time, some people are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Get retired and contest on the ground,” he challenged the individuals he was referring to.

Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan’s politics is based on a fake narrative and that he had no ideology or belief.

He asked who was giving protection to Imran Khan in the foreign funding case. Maulana said that after the emergence of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain letter white directives to his party members of Punjab Assembly not to vote Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in run off elections of Punjab chief minister, Chaudhary Monnis Elahi himself announced that his father has lost the elections but still some people are asking it was a matter of understanding not court’s order interpretation.

Earlier in the day while chairing the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of his party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the institutions have to stay within the limits.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Akram Durrani, Senator Kamran Murtaza and other leaders participated in the consultation meeting and made some decisions.

In the meeting, a senior jurist in the party, Senator Kamran Murtaza briefed the meeting participants on legal issues about Hamza Shehbaz’s case in Supreme Court.

All the JUI members took the decision that the party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman will go to the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday) along with the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing the party members in the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said institutions have to stay within limits as the PDM leadership will not remain silent anymore.

