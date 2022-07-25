AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Five-day training workshop concludes

Press Release 25 Jul, 2022

FAISALABAD: A five-day training workshop on Animal Breeding and Genetics organized at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has concluded. It was arranged by the National Center for Livestock Breeding Genetics and Genomics, Faculty of Animal Husbandry, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqar Ahmad Khan said that the promotion of best animal breeds would not only boost up the productivity but also improve the economic condition of the farmers so that dreams of development would come true. He said that the UAF was making all possible efforts to develop the agriculture and livestock sector on modern lines in order to ensure food security by bringing scientific-based developments to the doorsteps of the farming community.

Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that the genetics played a vital role in the development of the livestock sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Agriculture Faisalabad training workshop Animal Breeding and Genetics

