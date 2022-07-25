Leaders urged to create atmosphere of harmony

LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to political and religious leadership of the country to play their role in creating an atmosphere of peace, harmony and mutual understanding.

Addressing a press conference after attending a meeting of Muttahida Ulema Board, Ulema-Mashaykh here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and the people living in this country need love, peace and unity.

He lauded the services of the national institutions to maintain peace in the country, saying that institutions’ role was admirable and commendable.

Ashrafi said that the economic and financial situation of the country required wise and united decisions by the political side as country’s development needs a better understanding among political powers.

He said the religious scholars had expressed their disassociation from those elements that used foul or abusive language against the faithful and followers of various sects. He said it was a duty of ulema and mashaykh to educate people about difference between the right and wrong, while declaring someone as an infidel (kafir) was the jurisdiction of the state, which would be determined in accordance with the Shariah.

Ashrafi said non-Muslims were equal citizens of the state having full right to worship and practise their religious rituals at their worship places on the occasion of their festivals. The rights given to non-Muslims by the Constitution could not be usurped by any individual, group, party and organisation, he added.