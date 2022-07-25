AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
KMU, BV sign MoU for research collaboration

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Blue Veins (BV) organization Peshawar.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU and Qamar Naseem Program Manager of Blue Veins Organization Signed MoU by representing their respective organizations, according to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday.

The MoU highlighted that mutual scientific and technical cooperation will advance the state of mutual collaboration between both parties and bring benefits to both sides. In the MoU KMU and BV undertook to pursue a scientific and technical collaboration program to exchange ideas, skills, and techniques on problems related to the health and well-being of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both parties have entered into the MoU on the terms of exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel for teaching, research, and development in the field of transgender health and wellbeing pertaining to the interest of both parties, joint or cooperated scientific research and policy development programs in the selected areas of mutual interest.

KMU and BV agreed on holding of joint conferences, seminars, and symposia or workshops and invited lectures on topics related to research on transgender health and wellbeing. Visits and utilization of each other’s research and technical facilities as and when required after mutual consent is also part of the MoU.

The MoU elaborated that KMU will provide scientific and technical support to health research projects related to transgender and BV will provide logistic/management support for data collection when required.

Moreover, KMU and BV can apply for joint research funding for transgender research. The data and publication rights for joint projects will remain with KMU. Publication authorship will be decided jointly from time to time.

