AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two killed, 5 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

It said that 15 houses have been destroyed completely while 35 were damaged partially. District administration and field staff of the revenue department in D.I. Khan have reached the rain affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods in the rain victims of Khyber, Bajaur, D I Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the re-opening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was continued.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over losses incurred due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in various localities of Chitral and has directed district administration and rescue authorities for provision of assistance to the victims with immediate effect.

He has also directed the rehabilitation of all link roads on emergency basis and put district administration, Relief Department and Rescue 1122 on alert.

According to PDMA district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed for make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to victims.

The Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that all available resources are being utilized for provision of best services to rain affected people and for this purpose, the authority is in close contact with district administration and all concerned agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan PDMA rain incidents Sharif Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Two killed, 5 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories