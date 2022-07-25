Two killed, 5 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Two people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

It said that 15 houses have been destroyed completely while 35 were damaged partially. District administration and field staff of the revenue department in D.I. Khan have reached the rain affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods in the rain victims of Khyber, Bajaur, D I Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the re-opening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was continued.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over losses incurred due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in various localities of Chitral and has directed district administration and rescue authorities for provision of assistance to the victims with immediate effect.

He has also directed the rehabilitation of all link roads on emergency basis and put district administration, Relief Department and Rescue 1122 on alert.

According to PDMA district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed for make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to victims.

The Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that all available resources are being utilized for provision of best services to rain affected people and for this purpose, the authority is in close contact with district administration and all concerned agencies.

