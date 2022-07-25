Your rupee last half year

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (January 04 to June 30, 2022).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2021 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 04.01.2022 30.06.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.0 176.4 205.5 174.5 07/02/2022 211.8 23/06/2022 + 28.500000 16.10 U.K 238.879 237.455 249.310 229.300 09/05/2022 259.540 23/06/2022 + 10.430800 4.37 Japan 1.537800 1.523300 1.504700 1.420700 06/05/2022 1.593900 27/05/2022 - 0.033100 -2.15 Euro 200.293 199.258 215.230 193.280 07/03/2022 224.220 23/06/2022 + 14.936800 7.46 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2021 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 04.01.2022 30.06.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.5 176.9 206.0 175.0 07/02/2022 212.3 23/06/2022 + 28.500000 16.06 U.K 239.544 238.119 249.920 229.920 09/05/2022 260.150 23/06/2022 + 10.376000 4.33 Japan 1.541100 1.526600 1.508300 1.424500 06/05/2022 1.597900 27/05/2022 - 0.032800 -2.13 Euro 200.849 199.813 215.750 193.820 07/03/2022 224.750 23/06/2022 + 14.901000 7.42 ========================================================================================================

