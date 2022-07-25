AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Markets

Your rupee last half year

25 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (January 04 to June 30, 2022).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2021                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  04.01.2022  30.06.2022                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.0     176.4     205.5     174.5   07/02/2022     211.8   23/06/2022   +   28.500000  16.10
U.K     238.879   237.455   249.310   229.300   09/05/2022   259.540   23/06/2022   +   10.430800   4.37
Japan  1.537800  1.523300  1.504700  1.420700   06/05/2022  1.593900   27/05/2022   -    0.033100  -2.15
Euro    200.293   199.258   215.230   193.280   07/03/2022   224.220   23/06/2022   +   14.936800   7.46
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2021                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  04.01.2022  30.06.2022                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.5     176.9     206.0     175.0   07/02/2022     212.3   23/06/2022   +   28.500000  16.06
U.K     239.544   238.119   249.920   229.920   09/05/2022   260.150   23/06/2022   +   10.376000   4.33
Japan  1.541100  1.526600  1.508300  1.424500   06/05/2022  1.597900   27/05/2022   -    0.032800  -2.13
Euro    200.849   199.813   215.750   193.820   07/03/2022   224.750   23/06/2022   +   14.901000   7.42
========================================================================================================

foreign exchange rates currency fluctuations

