Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to get elected Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi – the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – as its chief minister following PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain withdrew his support, PTI chairman Imran Khan Saturday questioned how long would the state institutions allow the Zardari-Sharif “mafia to plunder” the country.

The ‘letter’ by Hussain came a day after his meeting with ex-president Asif Zardari, in which, he directed his PML-Q MPAs not to vote for his cousin and PTI and PML-Q’s joint candidate — Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Showing the ‘letter’ after the CM election, the chair rejected 10 votes of PML-Q and declared PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz as winner on July 22. On Saturday, PTI chief took to twitter and said that the Zardari-Sharif “mafia” has brought the country to its knees politically and economically “simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan”.

Khan warned that the country was not far from a “Sri Lanka moment” when the people of Pakistan would pour out in the streets.

“I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that [the] people of Pakistan have had enough”, he wrote, adding that the populace would not allow these “mafias to continue their loot and plunder,” he tweeted.

