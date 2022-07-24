AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Jul 24, 2022
Pakistan

Parliamentary party bound to follow party chief’s instructions: Marri

Naveed Butt 24 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) spokesperson Shazia Marri Saturday said the parliamentary party is bound to follow the instructions of the party president.

“What was right till yesterday but now became wrong today. If Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) president’s letter is not important, then what was the fault of 20 elected members of Punjab Assembly [who] were de-seated,” Marri, who is also the federal minister for poverty alleviation, said in a statement.

She said that we would keep asking why justice was not done for Syed Yousaf Raza Geelani.

“There is no punishment for a devil if he violates the Constitution. President Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and Qasim Suri had clearly violated the Constitution,” she claimed.

The PPP leader said that Imran Khan insults the institutions, but his threats do not fall into the category of insults. “Imran Niazi lived a life of luxury and immorality but now today he is giving lesson to the people,” she said. The PPP leader said, “Imran Niazi is right when he instructed his MPs regarding the vote but if the same instruction was given by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat, how did it become illegal?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Shazia Marri PMLQ Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians

