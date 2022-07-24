AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away SUVs to six remittance senders

Press Release 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Bank Alfalah, in partnership with ACE Money Transfer, is rewarding six lucky overseas Pakistanis for using legal remittance channels with a Kia Sportage Alpha SUVs each in a ceremony being held today.

A promotional campaign in this regard was launched for customers sending remittances via ACE Money Transfer between April 1 and June 30, 2022 from the UK, European Union, Switzerland, Canada, and Australia to any of Bank Alfalah account or for cash pickup at any of it’s over 790 branches in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Saad Ur Rahman Khan, Group Head Bank Alfalah Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business, said, “A successful marketing campaign has come to a conclusion today as we show appreciation to our valuable customers for choosing Bank Alfalah to send their remittance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

