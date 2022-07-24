Political crisis, rupee’s devaluation: Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: Amid political crisis and devaluation of Pak rupee, the prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

During the survey, traders told this correspondent that the prices of essential kitchen items following a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel price on July 16, had started a declining trend but owing to the political crisis, the prices of all the essential kitchen items as well as other daily use items have once again started going up significantly.

According to traders during the week the prices of sugar, rice, tea, spices, milk, pulses, and all other essential kitchen items either went up or an artificial shortage has been created.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs 9,700 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 290 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs 450 per kg to Rs 475 per kg.

Egg prices also went up from Rs 5,600 per carton to Rs 5,700 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs 200 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market jumped from Rs 1,360 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,376 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,400 per bag against Rs 1,380 bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price jumped to Rs 1,340 per 15 kg bag from Rs 1,300 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,370 per bag against Rs 1,330 per 15 kg bag.

The Punjab government-sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs 950 per 20 kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat flour bags daily. Sugar price slightly went up Rs 4,180 per bag to Rs 4,200 which in retail is being sold at Rs 95 per kg against Rs 90 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs 10,600 per bag to Rs 11,500 per 50 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 280 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice from Rs 8,500 per 50kg to Rs9,500 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg against Rs 240 per kg, while Broken Basmati rice price jumped from Rs 5,000 per to Rs 5,500 per 50 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 160 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices which witnessed a significant reduction during past three weeks as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs 8,300 per carton to Rs 5,200 but within the past two days price witnessed an increase of Rs 1,100 per carton and reached Rs 6,300 per carton.

Prices of best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others also started going up as Dalda ghee/cooking oil prices went from Rs 2,700 per 5 kg pack to Rs 2,850 per pack.

According to an analysis of the BR surveys of the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan witnessed an increase of Rs 420 per kg as it went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 620 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs 120 per pack to Rs 520 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs 400 per pack of 900 grams. No changes were witnessed in the price of mustard oil which is stable at Rs 500 per kg.

Overall pulses’ prices witnessed no changes during the week under review as best quality whole gram is available at Rs 350 per kg, fine quality maash at Rs 330 per kg, the best quality lentil at Rs 270 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs 300 per kg, moong at Rs 200 per kg, and masoor at Rs 280 per kg.

Traders told this correspondent that during the week under review prices of Lipton Yellow Label tea and other brands have witnessed an increase of Rs 145 per kg as it went up from Rs 1,130 per kg pack to Rs 1,275. MilkPak per kg price jumped to Rs 180 per kg against Rs 170 per kg pack which according to traders within the next few weeks will cross Rs 200 mark as the suppliers have created an artificial shortage.

Powder chilli prices went up to Rs 550 per kg against Rs 500 per kg, powder turmeric price went up from Rs 400 per kg to Rs 450 per kg. Overall prices of all the vegetables and fruits witnessed an increasing trend.

