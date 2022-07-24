AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo rubber futures hit 6-month low on less demand

Reuters 24 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures slid for a third straight session on Friday, with the market dropping to its lowest since late-January, as concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China weighed on prices.

The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for December delivery was down 1.8 yen, or 0.8%, at 235.9 yen ($1.72) per kg as of 0145 GMT. The benchmark is headed for a weekly decline of more than 2%.

There are concerns over slowing rubber demand in top consumer China, as extended lockdowns following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 reduce industrial activity and consumption.

Mainland China’s Health Commission reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases for July 21, of which 175 were symptomatic and 836 were asymptomatic, compared to the 943 new cases a day earlier.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.11% at 27,773.14 on Friday, while the broader Topix shed 0.26% at 1,945.54.

The Bank of Japan projected inflation would exceed its target this year in fresh forecasts issued on Thursday, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and signalled its resolve to remain an outlier in a wave of global central banks’ policy tightening.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that hiking rates could knock the economy’s recovery, signalling support for the Bank of Japan’s stance to keep monetary stimulus despite a global tightening trend amid rising inflation.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was down 95 yuan, or 0.8% at 11,665 yuan ($1,725.52) per tonne.

A gauge of global stock markets rose for a fifth straight session while the euro edged up in choppy trading after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to rein in inflation.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 155.6 US cents per kg, down 0.4%.

Bank of Japan COVID19 coronavirus cases Japanese rubber Shunichi Suzuki China’s Health Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo rubber futures hit 6-month low on less demand

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories