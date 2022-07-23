AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Pakistan reports polio case to take year's count to 13

Reuters Updated 23 Jul, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan's polio count for the year has risen to 13 with one case reported on Friday as the South Asian nation looks to contain a disease mostly eradicated elsewhere, officials said

The latest case was found in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and involved an 18-month-old boy reported to be undernourished, the health ministry said in a statement.

The previous 12 were reported from North Waziristan district which in the past was a lawless area mainly under the control of Pakistani Taliban before military operations were launched against the group in 2014.

US records first polio case in almost a decade

“This is the first polio case reported from outside of North Waziristan district where vaccinators were still facing serious challenges in reaching out to children due to resistance from local religious leaders and unwilling parents,” provincial health department officials told Reuters.

Last month, a vaccination official along and two policemen on security duty were shot dead during a polio inoculation drive in KP province.

“This case puts the Wild Polio case count for endemic countries at 14, with 13 cases from Pakistan between April and June 2022 and one case from Afghanistan in January,” the ministry said.

