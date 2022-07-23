AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
‘John Wick’ trailer: Keanu Reeves back in action for fourth installment

BR Web Desk 23 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A teaser trailer for the fourth installment in the film franchise, John Wick, was shared during a Comic-Con panel on Friday, showcasing the epic fight sequences to come, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In the trailer for the film, Reeves’ Wick is first seen punching a roped pole as the former retired hitman is overheard being asked, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” and told, “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

Throughout the trailer, Reeves’ Wick can be seen confronting various bad guys and reaching into his varied and impressive arsenal of weaponry that he is able to deploy just as skillfully, including nunchucks.

Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King later asks, “You ready, John?” to which Reeves’ Wick simply says, “Yeah.”

A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that one of their goals for the fourth film was to “keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer.”

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

“That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward,” Stahelski said at the time.

The franchise's third instalment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum become the highest grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release. The film grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.

As for whether the fourth film would be the last John Wick film, Reeves said at the time, “We just attack one at a time,” while Stahelski added: “We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.”

John Wick is set to be released on March 24, 2023.

