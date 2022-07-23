AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Resident persons: Deemed income from immovable properties now taxable

  • FBR circular explains important amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The resident persons are liable to pay the tax on “Deemed Income” from immovable properties for the tax year 2022 and onwards.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued circular No. 15 of 2022-23 (Income Tax and CVT) on the Finance Act, 2022.

The circular has issued explanation of important amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The Finance Act, 2022 has brought about certain amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

According to the circular, a new section 7E has been introduced through Finance Act, 2022 whereby for tax year 2022 and onwards, a resident person is treated to have derived income equal to 5% of fair market value of the capital assets situated in Pakistan, which will be chargeable to tax at the rate of 20% under Division VIIIC of Part I of First Schedule of the Ordinance.

Following exclusions have been provided to which this section will not apply:

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

One capital asset owned by the resident person; Self-owned business premises from where the business is carried out by the persons appearing on the active taxpayer’s list at any time during the year; Self-owned agriculture land where agriculture activity is carried out by the person but excluding farmhouse and annexed land.

Farmhouse has been defined in this section; Capital asset allotted to a Shaheed or dependents of a Shaheed belonging to Pakistan Armed Forces; a person or dependents of a person who dies while in the service of Pakistan armed forces or federal or provincial government; a war wounded person while in service of Pakistan armed forces or federal or provincial government; an ex-serviceman and serving personnel of armed forces or ex-employees or serving personnel of federal and provincial governments who are original allottees of the capital asset as duly certified by the allotment authority; any property from which income is chargeable to tax under the Ordinance and tax leviable has been paid; Capital asset in the first year of acquisition on which tax under section 236K has been paid; Where fair market value of the capital assets in aggregate excluding capital assets mentioned above does not exceed rupees twenty-five million; Capital assets which are owned by a provincial government or local government; Capital assets owned by local authority, a development authority, builders and developers for land development and construction subject to the condition that such persons are registered with Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Pakistan armed forces tax year 2022 Finance Act, 2022 resident persons

Comments

1000 characters
Masood Jul 23, 2022 09:43am
highly mistaken headline. It should be "Immovable", not "Moveable"
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Resident persons: Deemed income from immovable properties now taxable

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Finance Act: FBR expands scope of resident individual

Election for Punjab CM puts further strain on democracy, fails to break impasse

Imran hits out at Zardari

Read more stories