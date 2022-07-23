AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
PFA raids sweets, bakery unit

Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of a famous confectionery unit for using expired ingredients in the preparation of sweets.

A team of PFA raided a sweets and bakery items’ manufacturing unit and caught the workers red-handed producing sweets with expired loose colours and insect-infested semolina. The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the PFA imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) on sweets production unit for failing to meet the food safety standard and hygiene issues defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers.

The provincial food regulatory body will close all those food businesses involved in the preparation of adulterated food, he said.

The DG PFA further said that food authority has been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure the provision of quality food across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

