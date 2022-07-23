AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
SU research scholar grabs top position in poster competition

Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: The MPhil student of the Institute of Physics, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Qirat Iqbal has grabbed first position in the poster presentation competition at the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC-2022), which was organized by the College of Advanced Quantum Technology in Murree.

She has been given away an award and certificate of appreciation after standing first in the poster presentation competition. Qirat Iqbal showcased her poster presentation titled “Surface Ion Trap Design for Magnetic Quantum Sensing in 3D Space” in the presence of her supervisor Prof. Dr. Altaf Nizamani at the conference, which was praised and appreciated by the scholars, professors and scientists of high calibre.

Scholars from the top institutions of higher education of the country took part in the poster presentation competitions held at the annual conference.

Those who participated in the competition hailed from the University of Sindh Jamshoro, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), National Institute of Lasers and Optronics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, COMSATS, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, National Center for Physics and other prestigious educational institutions.

A large number of national and international professors, researchers and scientists related to physics were also present at the conference. SU’s MPhil Scholar Qirat Iqbal is the only scholar participating in the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC 2022) from Sindh, who represented her Alma Mater (SU) and displayed her poster presentation and stood first on the occasion.

