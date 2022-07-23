Dr Umair made ‘Adjunct Professor UHS’

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has appointed Dr. Umair Rashid, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Department of Neuroradiology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) as Adjunct Professor UHS for the academic year 2022-23.

Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar congratulated Dr. Umair Rashid Chaudhry on appointment of UHS as Adjunct Professor UHS for the academic year 2022-23 and termed it as honor for the LGH.

He urged that medical students to learn from highly experienced doctors like Dr Umair, as countless patients are getting benefit from the state-of-the-art treatment facilities at the Stroke Center at LGH.

